Forecast: AI to push cloud-managed network revenue over $10bn

Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data centre industries, reports that concerns about AI cybersecurity threats and a desire to focus on AI use cases will push the Public Cloud-managed LAN market into a phase of accelerated growth from 2026 to 2030, when it will surpass $10 billion (€8.7bn).

“As vendors like Arista, Cisco, Extreme, and HPE deepen Public Cloud-managed LAN feature sets, it is becoming more attractive for larger enterprises to outsource the LAN management host to the vendor,” commented Siân Morgan, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “These enterprises can benefit from frequent patches, including security fixes, and can then free up time to focus on the implementation of AI. LAN-as-a-Utility vendors Meter and Nile are expanding the Campus NaaS (CNaaS) market by developing channel relationships and establishing a global presence,” continued Morgan, “CNaaS revenue from LAN-as-a-Utility vendors, made up of highly automated WLAN and campus switches, doubled in 2025 and the elevated growth is expected to continue.”

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