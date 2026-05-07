Research: Brits ditching screens for human-led experiences

As ‘always-on’ devices and AI become an ever-growing part of our lives, Brits are planning to log off and live more this summer, diving into an emerging trend for human-led experiences.

Mastercard’s Experience Economy Report explores the plans of more than 27,000 people across the continent ahead of the summer season. It reveals a growing appetite to break free from algorithms and digital overload in favour of leisure moments based around community, authenticity and intimacy.

The study, created with Trend Hunter, shows two in three (60 per cent) UK consumers are now consciously seeking human recommendations over those provided by algorithms when planning their days out. While a further two in three (65 per cent) are prioritising in-person experiences this year to balance out time spent online.

In a world where screens compete for attention, two in three Brits (62 per cent) are planning to attend digital detox or ‘analogue escapism’ events where smartphones and other connected technology are discouraged or prohibited.

The same number (62 per cent) are gathering for ‘communal coping’ events – from repair cafes to fem rage art experiences – as an outlet for the pressures of modern life.

This trend is reflected in consumer spending behaviour. Amid broader financial challenges, nine in ten (88 per cent) Brits are willing to dial back spending on ‘things’ this year if it allows them to take part in more lived experiences; something 71 per cent of Brits say are now more important than ever.

There’s a technology trend here too, with one in three (32 per cent) willing to spend less on technology and gadgets, and one in four (26 per cent) happy to cut back on streaming services, to afford more leisure activities.

Spending data from the Mastercard Economics Institute reinforces this. UK consumers’ share of spending on experiences (excluding travel) grew to 23.3 per cent last year, from 22.3 per cent in 2024, moving ahead of discretionary retail spending (22.7 per cent).

Natalia Lechmanova, Chief Economist, Europe, at the Mastercard Economics Institute, commented: “We’re witnessing a significant shift across Europe as consumers reshape their priorities and the balance of their leisure time. Our findings point to something deeper than changing habits. As the pull of the digital world intensifies, they reflect a growing appetite for quality over quantity experiences, anchored in human connection. Whether it’s live events, cultural pursuits or activities discovered through a personal recommendation, people are leaning into moments that bring them together and leave a lasting impression.”

Mastercard’s analysis shows travel and tourism (78 per cent) is the top choice for experience-hungry Brits this summer, followed by food-related activities (69 per cent) and live events (66 per cent).

Top 10 experiences UK consumers want to do more this summer