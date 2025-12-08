Italy: Streaming rises modestly as linear TV holds strong

The Italian TV landscape is evolving towards ‘streamcasting’, a blend of traditional broadcasting and online streaming.

This shift is driven by several factors, including the increasing convergence of different media players, the official adoption of Auditel’s Total Audience as the new measurement standard (which now includes digital viewing), and the widespread adoption of smart TVs in Italian homes.

The 2025 Yearbook of Italian Television, prepared by the Centre for Research on Television and Audiovisuals (Ce.R.T.A.), indicates that average daily TV consumption between September 2024 and May 2025 saw a marginal decrease of 1.2 per cent, or 100,000 viewers, compared to the previous year. Even prime-time viewership has held strong, with 19.6 million viewers (-1.4 per cent). The average viewing time across a broader period (January 1st to November 15th, 2025) remained virtually unchanged at 3 hours 17 minutes, despite a year void of any major sporting events.

The ‘streaming revolution’, however, is proceeding at a more measured pace. OTT services such as Netflix and YouTube saw an increase of 1.7 per cent, accounting for 18.8 per cent of total consumption. This translates to an average of 45 minutes per day and an audience of 1.8 million.

Smart TVs now number over 22 million in Italy and are used by more than half of Italian households, profoundly influencing how families consume TV content. This trend is evident even among older age groups: a 10.5 per cent jump in streaming/on-demand consumption was recorded among those over 65.

The cornerstone of linear broadcasting remains unscripted TV (entertainment, talk shows, reality TV), which continues to grow on traditional linear networks, both in terms of titles (+6 per cent) and hours (+3 per cent). Conversely, unscripted hours dedicated to OTT services saw a 7 per cent decline compared to the previous season.