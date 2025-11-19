4Fangs launches FAST Channel on Amagi’s cloud platform

Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced the launch of 4Fangs, a new FAST channel, powered by Amagi’s cloud infrastructure, is now available to connected TV audiences across Mexico and other Hispanic markets in Latin America.

The launch marks a collaboration between Versatile Communications and Amagi to deliver content to audiences. By leveraging certain of our products, such as Amagi CLOUDPORT, Amagi CONNECT, and Amagi ADS PLUS, 4Fangs aims to benefit from ad-tech capabilities, scalable content delivery, and improved monetisation opportunities across multiple FAST platforms.

Through this partnership, 4Fangs intends to expand its footprint beyond traditional pay TV, reaching digital-first viewers, while Amagi grows its presence in the Latin American FAST ecosystem.

“4Fangs intends to demonstrate how entertainment content can find scale and success in the FAST ecosystem,” said Ronaldo Dias, Senior Director, LATAM, Amagi. “Our technology and monetisation tools enable genre channels like 4Fangs to reach engaged audiences efficiently.

“We’re thrilled to bring 4Fangs to a wider audience through Amagi’s platform,” said Eduardo Caso, Managing Partner at IB Broadcasting Company. “This partnership allows us to deliver a premium horror and suspense experience while unlocking new opportunities in the FAST landscape.”

Amagi has established a presence in Mexico, enabling leading broadcasters, content owners, and streaming platforms to launch and scale FAST channels across the region. Through partnerships with regional media companies and distribution platforms, Amagi powers end-to-end cloud-based playout, distribution, and monetisation — supporting the growth of ad-supported streaming in the region.