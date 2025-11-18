Survey reveals surging consumer appetite for short-form video

Short-form vertical video has soared across platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, but a survey commissioned by Media.net, a search intent-powered supply-side platform (SSP) and specialist in contextual advertising technology, reveals that audiences want this experience to extend far beyond social media.

According to the poll of more than 1,000 US consumers, 90 per cent said they are open to seeing short-form video content on publisher sites, underscoring a major opportunity for media companies to compete more effectively for audience attention and ad dollars.

“Consumers have made it clear: short-form video isn’t just for social platforms anymore,” said Vaibhav Arya, CEO at Media.net. “They want the same vertical video experience everywhere they spend time online, creating a powerful opportunity for publishers to capture attention and drive deeper engagement.”

Short-Form Video Is Now a Daily Habit

The survey reveals just how deeply short-form video has become embedded in daily routines. This isn’t occasional viewing – it’s constant engagement throughout the day:

73 per cent watch multiple times per day (41 per cent a few times daily, 32 per cent multiple times per hour)

69 per cent watch while relaxing or unwinding at home

81 per cent watch primarily on smartphones in vertical format

Only 7 per cent rarely or never watch short-form video

When it comes to platforms, YouTube Shorts leads as the most popular destination (56 per cent), followed by TikTok (50 per cent) and Facebook (50 per cent). Instagram Reels is used by 41 per cent, while Snapchat Spotlight (7 per cent), news or entertainment sites (6 per cent), and other platforms (2 per cent) trail behind.

“We’re seeing a clear path for growth,” said Arya. “This is the moment for publishers and news organisations to move into vertical video and create these high-attention spaces.”

Most consumers (69 per cent) watch while relaxing or unwinding—such as at home or before bed—while 11 per cent do so during commutes or waiting periods. Nine per cent watch as part of news or content browsing, and another 9 per cent while multitasking (e.g., cooking or working out).

In terms of device type, smartphones, unsurprisingly, dominate, with 81 per cent saying they primarily watch short-form video in vertical format on their phones. Tablets and laptops each account for 7 per cent, connected TVs for 2 per cent, and other devices for 3 per cent.

Why Short-Form Video Captures Attention

Short-form vertical video stands out as one of the most engaging online content formats. A majority of respondents (61 per cent) said it’s more engaging than articles, podcasts, or long-form video; 26 per cent said it’s about the same, and 9 per cent said it’s less engaging.

The appeal is multifaceted:

72 per cent cite quick and easy-to-watch format as the primary draw

58 per cent enjoy entertaining or humorous content

28 per cent value visually engaging or creative formats

28 per cent appreciate personalised or relevant videos

23 per cent highlight convenience for mobile viewing

“Engagement is the core reason short-form vertical video has become the dominant format online,” added Karan Dalal, COO at Media.net. “It’s dynamic, immediate, and easy to consume—qualities that naturally hold attention longer than traditional or long-form content.”

Ad engagement within short-form environments is also strong. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said they engage with ads, with 40 per cent saying they do so sometimes, 28 per cent very often. Meanwhile, 22 per cent rarely, and 11 per cent never.

“Vertical video works for everyone,” said Dalal. “It engages audiences, keeps them watching, and helps publishers drive more meaningful interactions—ultimately creating better outcomes for advertisers.”

Extending Short-Form Video Beyond Social Media

When asked what types of vertical videos they’d most like to see on publisher sites, consumers prioritised content that informs, entertains, and helps them make decisions:

45 per cent prefer News recaps or quick updates

44 per cent wanted more Lifestyle or how-to videos

40 per cent prefer Entertainment or celebrity clips

34 per cent view Product or shopping content

28 per cent watch Sports highlights

Short-form video also drives stronger engagement across publisher environments. Seventy-five percent of consumers said they would stay longer on a site that includes videos tailored to their interests; 20 per cent said it would make no difference, and 4 per cent said they’d be less likely to stay.

“As publishers face growing competition from walled gardens and AI-driven platforms, vertical video gives them a powerful tool to keep audiences on-site and engaged,” said Dalal. “By integrating the formats consumers already love, publishers can strengthen loyalty and maximise attention.”

Driving Outcomes for Advertisers: Where Content Meets Commerce

While social media platforms dominate short-form video consumption today, the research highlights a critical advantage for publishers and the open web: purchase decisions are primarily made where content drives commerce—on publisher sites, not social platforms.

Editorially driven short-form video on publisher sites bridges the gap between social media entertainment and commercial intent. By meeting audiences with engaging vertical video in the environments where they’re already making purchase decisions, advertisers can:

Reach consumers at high-intent moments when they’re actively researching and ready to buy

Benefit from contextual relevance as video content aligns with the surrounding editorial environment

Leverage trusted publisher environments that lend credibility to brand messaging

Connect with audiences beyond walled gardens where measurement and attribution are more transparent

“Our research shows just how critical the open web is to the purchase journey,” said Steve Florio, SVP of Global Supply Partnerships. “When 77 per cent of consumers say product reviews are an important part of their decision-making process, and nearly 75 per cent say trustworthy reviews on publisher sites are what makes the internet valuable to them, then the open web becomes the ideal environment for advertisers who want real purchase outcomes.”