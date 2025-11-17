Disney, YouTube TV end carriage dispute in US

The Walt Disney Company has announced a multi-year distribution agreement with YouTube TV that delivers Disney’s sports, news and entertainment programming – ending a stand-off that resulted in a Disney channel blackout on the YouTube platform that lasted for over two weeks.

As part of the new deal, Disney’s full suite of networks and stations – including ESPN and ABC – have already begun to be restored to YouTube TV subscribers.

Key elements of the new agreement include:

Carriage of Disney’s full linear portfolio including all the ESPN networks, ABC, the Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX Networks, and the National Geographic channels

ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service (Unlimited Plan) to be made available at no additional cost to YouTube TV subscribers

Access to a selection of live and on-demand programming from ESPN Unlimited inside YouTube TV

Select networks to be included in various genre-specific packages

The ability to include the Disney+, Hulu Bundle as part of select YouTube offerings

“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,’’ commented Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro. “It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice. We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”

Meanwhile, YouTube TV apologised for the disruption and thanked customers for their patience.