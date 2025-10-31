Disney channels go dark on YouTube TV in US

YouTube TV subscribers in the US have lost access to multiple channels owned by The Walt Disney Corporation – including the likes of ESPN, FX, Nat Geo and ABC – as the two companies remain engaged in a carriage dispute.

YouTube TV, owned by Google, pulled every channel owned by Disney on October 30th after a deal for a renewed contract could not be agreed. The service has around 10 million subscribers across the US.

In a statement, ESPN said: “Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC. Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports – anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.”

“With a $3trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor. We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible,” added ESPN’s statement.

In its own statement, YouTube TV said: “Members, when we renew our contracts with network partners, we advocate for fair pricing to offer you the best TV experience. Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we’ll not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefiting Disney’s TV products. Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library. We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we’ll offer our members a $20 credit.”