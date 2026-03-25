Survey: Fandom shaping next phase of streaming growth

Streaming platforms are entering a new era where growth isn’t just about new subscribers — it’s about engaging the dedicated fans who already spend, watch, and explore content year-round.

Now in its 20th year, Deloitte’s annual Digital Media Trends survey examines consumer preferences in the shifting media and entertainment landscape. This year’s survey finds that while spending on streaming services in the US has remained flat year-over-year, those who say they are fans (of music, sports, gaming, TV shows and movies, and more) are a cross-generational audience that watches more, spends more, and sustains their engagement over time. As the market matures, media and entertainment providers now have an opportunity to boost audience retention by investing in fandoms — capturing valuable fan interactions and remaining central to the fan journey.

“Fandom doesn’t end when a season does — it carries forward, fueled by the stories, teams, and creators fans love. As some consumers plan to spend less on streaming services, passionate fans have the potential to become even more valuable, investing time, money and energy across platforms. AI can be harnessed to understand what fans care about, anticipate what they want next, and bring together content, community, and commerce in ways that feel personal. The providers that do this well may do more than just capture attention — they can earn loyalty that lasts,” commented Doug Van Dyke, vice chair and US telecom, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte.

Streaming’s next chapter: As subscription growth slows, ad-supported tiers take the lead

Ad-supported streaming has moved decisively into the mainstream. As costs have risen over time, ad-supported tiers have emerged not just as a budget alternative, but as a primary engine of subscriber growth and engagement, especially as many consumers grow more cautious about recurring expenses and frustrated with rising prices.

· The majority (68 per cent) of SVoD subscribers now have at least one ad-supported tier — up from 46 per cent in 2024 — with double-digit growth across every generation.

· The broader streaming market remains steady: The average subscribing household’s streaming spend holds at $69 per month, unchanged from last year.

· Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of consumers say they’re frustrated that the entertainment services they subscribe to continue to raise prices.

· Churn remains stable year-over-year (around 40 per cent). At the same time, more than half (61 per cent) of consumers say they would cancel their favorite service if monthly prices increased by $5 — underscoring the limits to traditional pricing power.

How the fan economy can signal growth for media and entertainment platforms

While the broader streaming market remains steady, value for media and entertainment companies can be unlocked by further engaging fans. Deloitte found that around 80 per cent of US consumers identify as fans of at least one category — music, sports, TV shows and movies, video games, and more.

Fans are a distinct and economically meaningful consumer segment. Compared with non-fans, they invest more time and money in entertainment and participate more broadly across streaming, gaming, and music platforms. Importantly, fandom is not fleeting or confined to younger audiences — for many, the time and money they devote to the team, artist, content, or creator they love remains consistent over time.

· Fans say they spend an average of $71 per month on streaming subscriptions, 27 per cent more than non-fans, who report spending an average of $56 per month.

· Fans report spending almost an hour more (51 additional minutes, or 16 per cent more time) per day on entertainment activities compared to non-fans.

· Almost half (49 per cent) of fans report sustained engagement with their fandom (in terms of time and money spent) throughout their lives.

· More than half of fans (55 per cent) say that being a fan leads them to engage across multiple platforms; this figure rises to roughly 70 per cent among Gen Z and millennial fans.

Differentiation through personalisation

Fans don’t just watch — they stay invested. They’re clear about what they want: streaming platforms that are easier to navigate, more connected, and more personalised. Increasingly, they’re looking for experiences year-round that extend beyond a single moment, whether it’s a premiere, a championship game, or a concert. When those moments pass, fans often turn to other spaces besides streaming platforms for deeper experiences and communities built around the shows, sports, bands, and creators they love. Platforms that nurture fandom on an ongoing basis can keep fans engaged longer, help them feel understood, and grow their audience over time.

· More than half of fans (52 per cent) say social platforms are their primary way of discovering new content — rising to 73 per cent among Gen Z fans — yet 44 per cent say they typically discover content on social and then go elsewhere to watch, listen, or purchase the full version.

· Almost half (49 per cent) of fans surveyed say ads would be more effective if tailored to their fandoms. Some fans are open to AI-generated advertisements, with around a third saying they “don’t care” if ads are made by GenAI.

· 40 per cent of fans (49 per cent of Gen Z and millennial fans) wish they could aggregate all their favourite fan content into one place.

· AI can help enrich the fan experience: 27 per cent of fans say they’d like personalised, AI-generated digests of streaming, social, podcast, and actor updates about their favorite shows and franchises. Around a quarter of fans (24 per cent) say they would like the option to co-create content with GenAI, like developing alternative endings to shows or movies. A similar share also say they’d be willing to interact with virtual AI personalities if they were interesting or informative.

“Fans have created vibrant communities around the content they love, and AI is enabling new ways to deepen those connections — from personalised experiences to co-creating storylines and interacting with virtual personalities. The opportunity for platforms isn’t to replace fandom, but to build on it — offering new content, AI-enabled experiences, and insights that enhance the communities that fans have already created. By listening to fans and understanding how they connect, platforms can create moments that feel relevant, meaningful, and truly part of their fandom,” said Danny Ledger, US telecom, media and entertainment leader, Deloitte.

Deloitte’s report is based on a survey of 3,575 US consumers, age 14 and older, fielded by an independent research firm in October and November 2025.