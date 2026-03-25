Italy: Digital ad spend surges

In 2025, the Italian advertising market became increasingly dominated by digital platforms, even as traditional media such as TV and radio show resilience.

According to Nielsen data compiled by Italian broadcasting association Confindustria Radio TV (CRTV). the “extended” digital market (including Search, Social, and OTTs) is projected to reach €9.6 billion in investments, accounting for 45 per cent of the total extended market. In contrast, traditional media will see €5.8 billion in investments, a decrease from the previous year. This creates a €3.8 billion gap, largely driven by the revenue of major global digital operators.

Within traditional media, TV still holds a significant share at €3.8 billion, a 1.8 per cent decrease but still higher than pre-pandemic levels. Radio is proving to be the most dynamic traditional medium, growing by 1.8 per cent to €415 million.

However, growth in the digital sector is almost entirely due to OTT platforms, which now account for the majority of digital ad spending, consolidating digital’s leadership with €4.3 billion. This creates a ‘two-speed system’ where traditional media are holding their own but losing competitive ground to global digital platforms that lack a similar physical presence in Italy.

Over the past decade (2016–2025), the market’s €1.1 billion growth has been exclusively due to a 70.9 per cent surge in digital revenues, while traditional media contracted by 8.9 per cent.

The CRTV report is based on Nielsen data and includes digital estimates.