Music and Memories, Outdoor Channel launch on Freeview

Global Distribution Services has announced the launch of two new services on Freeview, further strengthening its portfolio of FAST channels on the UK TV platform.

The new launches include Music and Memories, now available on channel 290, and Outdoor Channel, available on channel 291. Both services are monetised through a waterfall model, enabling multiple demand sources to maximise fill rates and advertising revenue.

Music and Memories has transitioned from its previous availability within Channelbox (Freeview channel 271) to a dedicated Freeview listing on channel 290. The channel offers a rich mix of classic hits, country music, and nostalgic programming, catering to audiences seeking timeless music and heritage entertainment.

Phil Mack, Founder of Music and Memories, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to see Music and Memories launch as a standalone channel on Freeview. This is an important milestone for us and a testament to the growing audience demand for classic and country music content. Working with Global Distribution Services has allowed us to expand our reach significantly, and we’re excited to bring our programming to millions more homes across the UK.”

Outdoor Channel, featuring a dual-channel offering that includes: Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network. Together, these new services will deliver high-quality and exclusive programming, including, fishing, adventure, wildlife and entertainment lifestyle content, expanding Freeview’s appeal to outdoor enthusiasts across the UK.

William (Billy) Kelly, for Outdoor Channel, stated: “We are thrilled to bring Outdoor Channel and World Fishing Network to Freeview audiences in the UK. This launch marks an exciting step in expanding our international footprint, and through our partnership with Global Distribution Services, we are able to deliver premium outdoor lifestyle content to a highly engaged and growing audience.”

Both services are powered by Synapse TV, GDS’s technology partner, leveraging advanced Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) and integrated Consent Management Platform (CMP) to ensure full GDPR compliance while enabling targeted advertising.

The use of a waterfall monetisation approach, combined with SSAI and CMP, allows for optimised yield management across multiple advertising demand sources while maintaining a seamless viewer experience. This hybrid broadcast-IP approach enables broadcasters to combine the scale of Freeview with the monetisation capabilities of digital streaming.

Tanya Kronfli, CEO of Global Distribution Services, commented: “We are delighted to expand our presence on Freeview with the launch of Music and Memories and Outdoor Channel. These launches demonstrate the growing demand for high-quality, genre-focused content on the platform, as well as the increasing importance of hybrid broadcast and IP delivery in unlocking new monetisation opportunities. By combining Freeview’s scale with Synapse’s SSAI, CMP, and advanced monetisation strategies, we are enabling our partners to maximise revenue while maintaining full control over their advertising strategy in a privacy-compliant environment.”