Report: Creator advertising now a core media channel

IAB has released its 2025 Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC. Despite concerns about economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the industry drove record revenue, reaching $294.6 billion (€249.8bn) in 2025, reflecting a 13.9 per cent year-over-year increase. These results were particularly notable given that 2025 lacked major cyclical events such as the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, or elections, which historically drive increased ad spending across the digital ecosystem.

“This revenue growth reflects a market that has reoriented around performance channels. As expectations for measurable outcomes rise, investment is concentrating in areas that can directly correlate spend to business results,” said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. “At the same time, artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from theory into practice, emerging as a meaningful driver of efficiency and effectiveness across the ecosystem.”

Growth by Advertising Category





Shifts in Consumer Usage Patterns

Consumer behaviour is continuing to shift toward video, creator-led content, and performance-driven environments – reshaping where and how ad dollars are spent.

Video (including CTV, social video, online video, and short-form video) grew 25.4 per cent YoY, to a total of $78 billion in revenue. Compared to a year ago (19.2 per cent), this shows that video is still capturing a growing share of incremental digital advertising revenue relative to other formats.

Social media ad revenues in 2025 reached $117.7 billion, showing significant 32.6 per cent YoY growth, or an increase of $29 billion. Growth is being driven by the scaling of the creator economy, deeper commerce integration, and continued performance improvements in targeting, measurement, and attribution.

Programmatic advertising rose 20.5 per ent YoY to $162.4 billion, gaining $27.6 billion in new spend as automated buying scales and lays the groundwork for agentic AI-driven media buying.

Commerce media grew 18 per cent YoY to $63.4 billion, reinforcing its role as a core performance channel powered by first-party data.

Those same usage patterns are leading to consolidation. The structural advantages of scaled platforms are hard for buyers to resist, including deeper first-party data, integrated commerce ecosystems, proprietary measurement infrastructure, and the ability to offer end-to-end buying environments. As a result, the top 10 global media companies continue to hold the majority of internet advertising revenue share.

“While overall revenue is stronger than ever, consumer usage patterns have changed materially over the last year,” commented Jack Koch, SVP, Research & Insights at IAB. “The ability to integrate data, media, and commerce is becoming a defining advantage: companies that can provide seamless, personalised, and commerce-enabled experiences are where the attention and investment are moving.”

Redefining the Market in 2026: AI, Creators, and Performance

Advertising in 2026 finds itself at the intersection of three powerful structural shifts that are combining to redefine the business.