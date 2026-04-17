Xperi launches real-time radio analytics

Xperi has announced the launch of DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal Premium, a new standard in radio intelligence that advances the company’s existing broadcaster portal to provide radio stations with comprehensive and timely listening analytics.

The new premium tier features go live on April 16 and will be demonstrated in Xperi’s booth (#C2259) at the NAB Show Las Vegas.

Built on the DTS AutoStage platform — now integrated into more than 16 million vehicles globally, with an average of six hours of listening data per month in markets where cars are tuning into AM/FM radio, generating more than 34 million hours of listening data per month in the US alone — the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal Premium gives subscribing radio stations access to competitive station rankings by daypart (delivered in near real-time) as well as expanded music charts, which are exportable.

“We knew when we first launched the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal that we were capturing lightning in a bottle by providing radio stations with a level of visibility into their audience that had not previously existed,” commented Joe D’Angelo, senior vice president of commercial strategy and partnerships, Xperi. “As we talked to broadcasters across the country, we worked to advance the portal to bring them exactly the kind of granular, actionable intelligence they needed. The result is our new premium tier, which for the first time in our industry, enables broadcasters of every size — from major-market leaders to local community stations — to see where their stations rank in their markets and neighboring markets, at any hour of the day.”

Originally launched in 2023, the DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal analyses over 12 billion pieces of data monthly and is currently used by thousands of stations across the US, generating metrics that enable radio stations to compete more effectively and expand their audiences in the digital age.

“Sixty-six per cent of US adults listen to AM/FM radio daily, making radio one of the most powerful forces in media — and most of that listening is done in the car, with only the tiniest slice of that audience represented in traditional listening analytics,” continued D’Angelo. “Our DTS AutoStage Broadcaster Portal Premium opens up a much wider window into listener behavior, one that telescopes right into where audiences are listening, when they are listening, how long they are listening, and the content they enjoy most — delivering that intelligence with unprecedented speed and scope for smarter programming, decisions, stronger audience connections and new opportunities for monetisation.”