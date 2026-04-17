Pinard-Legry named CEO of Canal+ Europe

Christophe Pinard-Legry has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Canal+ Europe, in addition to his current role as CEO of Canal+ France, in charge of Business activities. He additionally becomes a member of the Canal+ Management Board, chaired by Maxime Saada, alongside Amandine Ferré, Anna Marsh, David Mignot and Gérald Brice Viret.

In his new role, Pinard-Legry’s will oversee the group’s subsidiaries and coordinate all of Canal+’s activities across Europe. Operating in 10 European countries and 11 overseas territories, Canal+ Europe has over 18 million subscribers and encompasses Canal+ France, co-managed by Pinard-Legry with Viret, CEO of Canal+ France in charge of Programmes and Channels, Canal+ Overseas, led by Aline Alix; Canal+ Benelux & Central Europe, led by Yassine Bouzoubaa; as well as Canal+ Poland, led by Edyta Sadowska.

Pinard-Legry joined Canal+ in 2016 as Commercial Director for France. He subsequently held several key positions within the group: Director of Marketing and Commerce for France (2017–2018), Director of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services (2018–2021), Managing Director of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services at Canal+ France (2021–2022) and CEO of Canal+ France in charge of Business activities (2022–2026).

Before joining Canal+, he was Director of Enterprise Market at SFR Business, after having held several senior positions at SFR, including Marketing Director (2009–2012) and Commercial Director (2012–2015). He began his career in 1997 at Henkel in Marketing before joining the E. Leclerc Group in 1999 as Marketing Category Manager.