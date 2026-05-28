Virgin TV adds 8 out of 10 Cats and Pointless FAST channels

Virgin Media O2 has announced the immediate launch of two new FAST channels – 8 out of 10 Cats and Pointless – offering Virgin TV customers even more entertainment at no extra cost.

8 out of 10 Cats (Ch250) and Pointless (Ch 251) are both available to stream 24/7 to all Virgin TV360 and Stream customers, directly from their set-top box. The new channels which are operated by Banijay Rights join the existing 37 streaming channels available to Virgin TV customers already, which include U&Transport, British Screen Classics and Inside Crime.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We are launching two brand new streaming channels to give our customers even more of the best entertainment from Virgin TV, at zero extra cost. With 8 out of 10 Cats and Pointless, comedy and quiz show lovers have their favourite content available on demand and 24/7. The channels join our growing FAST programming on Virgin TV which ensures there really is something for every type of viewer to enjoy, any time of the day or night.”

The new additions to Virgin TV’s line up can be found on the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and come as part of the company’s expanding streaming channel offering, providing a convenient and complimentary experience in addition to traditional linear TV.