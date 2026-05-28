Forecast: Hong Kong fixed comms services revenue to grow at 2.1%

The total fixed communication services revenue in Hong Kong is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1 per cent from $2.4 billion (€2.07bn) in 2025 to $2.7 billion in 2030, mainly driven by the growth in the fixed broadband segment, forecasts GlobalData, the intelligence and productivity platform.

GlobalData’s Hong Kong Fixed Communication Forecast (Q4 2025) reveals that fixed voice services revenue will decline at a CAGR of 6.1 per cent over 2025-2030, in line with the decline in fixed voice average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) levels, as users increasingly adopt mobile/OTT-based communication services, and with operators offering free voice minutes with their fixed bundled plans.

Srikanth Vaidya, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Fixed broadband service revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a CAGR of 3.1 per cent during 2025-2030, driven by the growth in broadband subscriptions, especially fiber optic (FTTH/B) broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscriptions.”

GlobalData is optimistic about Hong Kong’s fixed broadband services outlook and estimates fiber optic lines to hold about 81 per cent of total broadband lines in 2030, supported by the government investments in fibre network infrastructure and operators’ FTTH service expansions.

From a low base, FWA subscriptions will expand at a robust CAGR of 9.2 per cent over the forecast period, driven by operators’ efforts to popularise the services.

Vaidya continued: “Operators are expanding their reach across the nation to deliver high-capacity home and business broadband, especially targeting areas with limited fiber. For instance, HKT, a subsidiary of PCCW, has recently rolled out mmWave-based FWA to provide ultra-high-speed internet in rural communities and on outlying islands.”

PCCW is set to lead the country’s fixed broadband services market in terms of subscription share over the forecast period, supported by its strong position in FTTH service segment and efforts to expand its FWA services. The telco’s leading position is also supported by its efforts in adopting new technologies for enhancing its existing fiber networks.

Vaidya concluded: “Hong Kong fixed communications market is mature and highly competitive, with growth coming less from adding basic lines and more from upgrading users to faster broadband and higher-quality in-home connectivity.”