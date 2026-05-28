DAZN scores Canadian Football League rights

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has acquired media rights to the Canadian Football League (CFL) in Canada and globally, bringing the competition to fans domestically and globally beginning in 2027 through the 2032 season.

DAZN Canada will be the exclusive broadcaster of all Saturday Night Football games (with the rest shown by Bell Media – see below). Fans nationwide will be able to watch 21 consecutive Saturday prime-time regular season games and two playoff games each season, only on DAZN.

DAZN will additionally show all CFL regular season games, playoff games and the Grey Cup each season to fans internationally (excluding the US). All CFL content will be available free on DAZN outside of North America.

DAZN will produce its exclusive Canadian broadcasts, featuring its own on-air team. Fans around the world will also benefit from DAZN’s enhanced platform features, including FanZone live chat, dedicated fan spaces, highlights, breaking news, real-time Scores and original programming.

Stewart Johnston, CFL Commissioner, commented: “We are thrilled to align with DAZN, the global leader in sports media and innovation. From our first conversations, they have been steadfast in their pursuit of the CFL. That drive and passion for our game, combined with their cutting-edge capabilities, an unwavering commitment to football and unparalleled global reach, will deliver a new viewing experience for all CFL fans, while introducing broader audiences to Canadian football.”

Deidra Dionne, Head of DAZN Canada, said: “Having grown up as an Albertan with Saskatchewan roots, I’ve witnessed firsthand the proud history and passionate fan base the Canadian Football League has across the country. The CFL has built on that legacy through recent innovation and modernization and has solidified its place among Canada’s elite properties. Our partnership enables DAZN to showcase the CFL in new ways, with accessible coverage and authentic storytelling, while keeping it uniquely Canadian.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “The Canadian Football League combines heritage, loyalty, and growing international appeal. Adding the world’s second-largest professional football league is a no-brainer. The CFL is a strong addition to our robust football portfolio and reinforces our commitment to offering top-tier sports to fans globally.”

Bell Media has also announced a new rights agreement with the CFL in Canana. Bell Media and the CFL have extended a longstanding strategic collaboration through a new six-year agreement, with TSN delivering English-language broadcasts as the majority partner, and RDS continuing as the French-language broadcast and streaming partner of the CFL. The agreement secures a lineup of 60 games for TSN, featuring three weekly regular-season matchups, including the key Thursday and Friday Night Football windows, and the Grey Cup.

“This is an exciting moment for the CFL, and this agreement reinforces Bell Media’s position as the league’s majority broadcast and streaming partner, ensuring fans across Canada have unmatched access to the game on TSN, RDS, CTV, and Crave,” commented Shawn Redmond, Vice President, Bell Media Sports. “By combining expanded rights with the full reach of Bell Media, we’re bringing the CFL closer to fans than ever before – serving our viewers and subscribers with more access, more choice and more ways to connect with the game across every platform, while continuing our proud legacy as the home of the Grey Cup. Building on more than 40 years of partnership, we’re carrying that momentum forward by creating new ways for fans to experience the CFL in an evolving media landscape.”

“This is a transformative agreement for the future of the CFL in Canada. Our league would not be where it is today without our long history of partnership and support with Bell Media. With their unrivaled scale and reach, we have delivered the game to fans from across Canada, igniting a burning passion for Canadian football. We look forward to building upon these foundations to reach new heights together,” added CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

The current CFL champions are the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who won their fifth championship in franchise history earlier this year, defeating the Montreal Alouettes.