MFE doubles profits in 2025

Italy-based broadcasting group MFE-MediaForEurope reported consolidated revenues for 2025 of €4.03 billion, a 37 per cent increase. Group net advertising revenues reached €3.24 billion, while other revenues increased to €793 million. Consolidated net profit more than doubled to €301 million (+118 per cent), making it one of the strongest performances in recent years.

Free cash flow grew by 45 per cent to €498 million, while dividend distribution reached a 15-year high of €154 million.

In terms of audience, Mediaset networks in Italy maintained their leadership among the 15–64 age group commercial target audience, reaching 40.2 per cent over 24 hours, 39.8 per cent in the early evening slot and 40.3 per cent during the daytime

Mediaset was also the leading Italian broadcaster for total TV audience share for the third year running, with an average of 37.6 per cent. The Group’s channels also led in non-linear viewing in Italy, with over 10 billion video views.

In Spain, the group’s free-to-air TV package achieved an average 24-hour audience share of 24.3 per cent among the total population and 26.8 per cent among the commercial target audience.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company anticipates continued growth, especially in the latter half of the year, despite an uncertain international environment and the impact of the FIFA World Cup.

MFE is focused on further integrating ProSiebenSat.1, driving digital transformation, and leveraging its expanded European presence to maximise advertising and entertainment opportunities. The goal for 2026 is improved profitability and free cash flow, contingent on overall economic and advertising market trends.

MFE reaches over 200 million viewers across six countries: Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Portugal.

Chairman and CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi hailed 2025 as a “turning point”, signalling the birth of the first European broadcaster.

“We believe in free-to-air TV. Today, many companies in the media sector are divesting, whilst we continue to invest. The challenge is to withstand the overwhelming dominance of the major global platforms and the impact of technological innovation,” he added.