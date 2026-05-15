France: Telcos granted Altice deal exclusivity extension

On April 17th, Bouygues Telecom, the Free–iliad Group and Orange announced the submission of a new offer reflecting a total enterprise value of €20.35 billion for the Altice France assets under consideration.

The Altice France group had granted the Consortium with an initial exclusivity period until today [May 15th]. The parties are still pursuing their constructive discussions and, in this context Altice France, has agreed to extend the exclusivity period until June 5th.

“At this stage, there is no certainty that these discussions will result in an agreement,” noted a statement from Altice France.

The Altice group has been under pressure to reduce debt following financial difficulties. Talks of a sale to a consortium first emerged in January 2026.