Orange Belgium signs DAZN deal

Orange Belgium and DAZN have announced a distribution agreement that will allow Orange and VOO customers to watch Belgian football (Jupiler Pro League, Challenger Pro League and Women Super League) as well as the major European leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga (both already available on Orange TV), now complemented by Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1), the NBA and NFL.

Customers will be able to follow the top picks of the two final matchdays of the Champions’ Play-offs of the current Jupiler Pro League season, as well as all regular season matches in Belgium, via DAZN, from the 2026–2027 season onwards.

DAZN’s sports offering will be available to Orange and VOO customers through four linear channels — two dedicated to Belgian football and two to international competitions — as well as through the DAZN app, where all additional content can be found.

DAZN has long been seeking a broadcast partner for the the Juniper Pro League after acquiring the exclusive domestic rights to the competition in early 2025 – a deal that it had tried to terminate. In January, following legal action from the Pro League, DAZN was ordered to continue covering the league until the end of the 2025-26 season following a legal ruling from CEPANI.

Christophe Dujardin, Chief Consumer Officer at Orange Belgium, commented: “We are very pleased to confirm that we have reached an agreement with DAZN to bring Belgian football to our customers. We know how important this is for our subscribers, and we are delighted to offer them not only their favourite local leagues but also the very best of European football. Fans will once again be able to enjoy the top competitions — from Belgian clashes to the biggest European match ups — directly on their TV.”