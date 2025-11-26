The situation echoes the fall out between DAZN and France’s Ligue 1 earlier this year , when DAZN ended its deal prematurely citing lack of subscriber numbers and promotion from French footballing body The LFP.

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has terminated its long-term deal with the Belgian Jupiler Pro League following disagreements over the ongoing nature of the deal, which was signed less than 12 months ago.

The terms of the exclusive Belgian Pro League deal required DAZN, which has acquired the right to the 2029/30 season. to secure wider coverage by signing distribution deals with other media partners who could carry Pro League matches. Despite reportedly holding talks with Orange, Proximus and Telenet among others, DAZN failed to close any deals, leaving the platform as only place to watch Pro League football matches in Belgium.

Massimo D’Amario, MD of DAZN Belgium, said the “ended [the deal] in accordance with Belgian law” , further stating the company had “no other choice” but to let the contract lapse, because “no company should be forced to operate at a loss”.

The Pro League said it was “stunned” by the decision and issued a statement saying: “The Pro League regrets that DAZN has now decided to unilaterally end the collaboration. In doing so, DAZN shows a complete lack of respect for our football, the clubs, and the fans.”

With no broadcaster in place, the situation could lead to a broadcasting blackout for the Pro League.