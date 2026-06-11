Avanti sells satellite to SkyPerfect JSAT

London-based speciality satellite operator Avanti Communications is selling a satellite to Japan’s SkyPerfect JSAT. The satellite, Hylas 3, is undertaking tests and will come into service early in 2027 as JSAT-144D and operating from 144 degrees East.

The satellite was launched in 2019 with has eight steerable Ka-band beams that was configured to cover Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and part of Asia. Hylas 3 also shares a platform with European data relay mission EDRS-C.

However, in its new location JSAT-144D will be focused on East Asia, including Japan, with usage adapted based on demand.

Hylas 3 is equipped with Ka-band multi-spot beams, delivering high-capacity communications and flexible network configurations. By combining this satellite with SKY Perfect JSAT’s existing Ku-band satellite fleet, the company will establish a highly reliable multi-band communications network, capable of meeting increasingly diverse and sophisticated customer needs. The satellite will also support high public-interest applications, including unmanned systems and national security, by providing a stable and reliable communications environment.

“The satellite communications market is undergoing profound transformation, driven by the entry of new players and growing demand for more advanced services,” commented Eiichi Yonekura, president and CEO of SKY Perfect JSAT. “Through our collaboration with Avanti, we are further enhancing the flexibility and responsiveness of our satellite fleet, thereby strengthening our communications infrastructure to meet a wide range of needs, including those in the security sector.”

Avanti has three remaining satellites Hylas 1, 2 and 4.

Kyle Whitehill, CEO at Avanti, commented: “We are delighted to partner with SKY Perfect JSAT on this important agreement for HYLAS 3. This transaction reflects the strength and reliability of Avanti’s Ka-band assets and highlights the growing strategic value of flexible satellite communications infrastructure in an evolving global market.”

Financial terms were not stated.