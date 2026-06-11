DAZN carries DSPORTS channels in 5 LatAm countries

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced an agreement to carry DSPORTS, a sports network in Latin America, across five countries on the DAZN platform, strengthening its football offering for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The multi-year agreement will see DSPORTS channels available to DAZN subscribers in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.Through the partnership, DAZN users in these territories will have access to all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 live, broadcast by DSPORTS.

The launch building on DAZN’d FIFA World Cup 2026 rights in Italy, Spain and Japan – as well as its FIFA+ offering.

Through access to DSPORTS, DSPORTS2, and DSPORTS+ channels, in addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026, DAZN subscribers will now also be able to watch top-tier football, such as the Copa America and CONMEBOL Sudamericana, as well as FIBA competitions, tennis, cycling, MMA, swimming and more.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “Through this agreement with DSPORTS, DAZN will bring the world’s biggest football tournament to fans across Latin America. Alongside our comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 rights in Italy, Spain, and Japan, the partnership reinforces DAZN’s ambition to be the global home of sport.”

Emilio Rubio, Chief Content Officer of WAIKEN ILW, added: “We are thrilled to expand this alliance with a global industry leader like DAZN. We are confident that providing access to DSPORTS’ elite programming will deliver an amazing experience for the audience in the region. DSPORTS is a premier network for world-class football and sports content.”