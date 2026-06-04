FIFA+ now exclusively on DAZN

FIFA+ is now exclusively available via DAZN, the sports streaming platform, following a deal first announced in June 2025.

Building on the collaboration between DAZN and FIFA at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, this pair say that this latest milestone reflects their shared ambition “to transform how football is experienced globally, bringing together live matches, storytelling, archives and editorial content within a single, always-on digital ecosystem”.

FIFA+ on DAZN will deliver around 8,500 live football events in selected territories annually. This includes a portfolio of content from FIFA Member Associations (MAs), significantly enhancing the visibility and discoverability of their competitions, players and stories. Through DAZN’s global reach and distribution capabilities, FIFA+ on DAZN will enable MAs to connect with new audiences and maximise the impact of their content worldwide. At the same time, the platform provides FIFA with new opportunities to continuously refine its digital offering, leveraging data insights and audience engagement tools to further optimise content performance and reach.

FIFA+ on DAZN will also feature select archive content from past FIFA tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with fans able to watch full match replays, highlights, goals, collections, plus curated content that uses unseen angles and historic footage. In addition, the 2026 offering includes the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in certain territories.

FIFA+ has been developed and established since launching as a standalone OTT service in April 2022.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, commented: “The integration of FIFA+ into DAZN represents a key milestone in our ambition to make football truly global and accessible. Following the successful collaboration at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, we are now taking the next steps in building the Global Home of Football, bringing together competitions, content and storytelling on a single platform while creating new opportunities for our FIFA Member Associations to grow their audiences worldwide. Through this remarkable project, we will be able to continue celebrating the players who have made and continue to make football the world’s number one sport.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “Bringing FIFA+ to DAZN reflects our strong partnership with FIFA and our shared ambition to grow football’s reach and cultural impact around the world. With our global footprint, innovative technology, and powerful marketing engine, DAZN will enable FIFA+ content to reach hundreds of millions of sports fans worldwide. Launching FIFA+ will allow fans everywhere to access matches, iconic moments, and original content on DAZN for free as part of the world’s largest football community. DAZN continues to exponentially grow its premium content portfolio and cement its position as the global home of sport.”

Alongside DAZN’s premium football content, DAZN will offer engaging features and products to new and existing FIFA+ viewers, such as live chats with football players, and interactive experiences through FanZone – DAZN’s social community.