Report: LED video display market grows steadily in Q1

Research from Omdia shows global LED video display shipments increased by 0.6 per cent in Q1 2026. However, revenue declined by 2.3 per cent year over year (YoY) marking the first contraction since 2022. This was primarily driven by 6.8 per cent YoY decline in the 1-1.99mm pixel pitch segment, which represents the largest share of revenue.

Demand from traditional applications remains subdued particularly in developed regions. However, growth continues in areas such as sporting and cultural events, smart city initiatives, hospitality, higher education digitalisation, and enterprise visualization upgrades, where LED video displays are increasingly the preferred solution for high-end visual communication.

Backed by proprietary technological differentiators, leading manufacturers are accelerating market penetration and reshaping industry competition patterns.

Shipments in the 5.00–9.99mm and 0.60–0.99mm pixel pitch categories increased steadily in Q1 rising by 16.1 per cent and 11.6 per cent YoY respectively. Within the 0.60–0.99mm pixel pitch shipment, Leyard, Samsung and Unilumin collectively accounted for a 48.5 per cent combined shipment share leading the market. In the 5.00–9.99mm category, Absen, Unilumin and Daktronics held approximately 40 per cent of total shipments.

Most vertical markets in China recorded varying degrees of YoY decline in Q1. However LED spherical screens are emerging as a standout category within creative displays, offering immersive 360-degree visual experiences. Following the success of Las Vegas’ MSG Sphere, Omdia expects installations in the 5.00–9.99mm category to increase further in China market.

In addition, COB type within the 0.60–0.99mm pixel pitch category is delivering improved image quality and competitive cost performance, supporting growth in high-end applications such as, healthcare, hospitality, higher education digitalisation, and enterprise visualization upgrades.

Amid intensifying competition, leading LED video display vendors are relying on their core differentiation to stand out.

Key advancements include ultra fine pixel pitch development and seamless visual performance. Breakthroughs in chip on board (COB) and micro LED in package (MIP)miniaturisation now enable sub-1mm pixel pitches, delivering 4K/8K ultra-HD visuals at close viewing distances. Zero-bezel seamless splicing creates immersive, uninterrupted experiences such as control rooms, broadcast environments, and premium retail.

Image quality and environmental performance continue to improve, driven by high refresh rates (≥3840Hz), high gray scale performance, and over 95 per cent NTSC color gamut coverage. Outdoor fine-pitch displays achieve ≥4000nits brightness for full sunlight visibility, while wide-temperature stability and anti-glare technologies maintain performance in harsh environments. Power efficiency has also improved through RGB flip-chip packaging and AI-driven IC optimisation at both hardware and software levels.

The 15.00–19.99mm, 1.50–1.99mm, and 2.50–2.99mm pixel pitch categories recorded YoY declines of 18.4 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively. This reflects a broader shift in market demand with the industry prioritizing investment in sub 1mm pixel pitch products.

Regional performance continues to diverge across Asia & Oceania, North America, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa and China,with each market developing distinct application and specification trends that are reshaping global vendor strategies and shipment allocation in 1Q26.

Asia & Oceania recorded the strongest growth with shipments up 16.9 per cent YoY driven by India, Indonesia and Vietnam where adoption of fine pixel pitch displays is accelerating. China remains the dominant regional market, although its share has been gradually declining since Q1 2022.

North America delivered stable growth in both shipments and revenue, supported by higher average selling prices (ASP) compared to the global average. Growth was driven by pre-World Cup sports arena upgrades and large-format LED deployments in public spaces, led by players including Daktronics, LGE and Sansi.

Western Europe saw a slight decline, although LED video displays continue to gain traction in high-end broadcast and government sectors, as they gradually replace traditional LCD video walls, supported by demand for eco-compliant products.

Middle East & Africa recorded modest declines in both shipments and revenue. While smart city initiatives continue across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, deployment activity was affected by conflict-related disruptions from March 2026, creating neat term uncertainty.

Cindy Liu, Senior Analyst from Omdia’s ProAV practice commented: “Conflict in the Middle East & Africa and Eastern Europe continues to create uncertainty in the market through higher freight costs and longer lead time. Rising costs of PCB, ICs, and controller equipment have also led to margin pressure for major LED video display vendors. As a result, LED video displays vendors are beginning to implement price increases from April 2026. If these conflict persist, they are likely to impact overall shipment expectations for 2026.”