DAZN to keep Belgian Pro League coverage

DAZN, the sports streaming service, will continue to air Belgian Pro League football until at least the end of the 2026-27 season despite the attempts to terminate the domestic rights contract in November 2025 – just a few months into a 5-year deal.

DAZN lawyers told a Brussels court this week that it has committed to showing Belgium’s top flight football league through to the end of next season.

The news came to light during court proceedings involving Google, Cisco and Cloudflare, which are challenging anti-piracy measures linked to DAZN’s Belgian football rights. DAZN’s legal team reportedly said the commitment had “just been made”, although Cloudflare’s lawyers objected to learning of the development during the hearing itself.

DAZN originally secured Pro League rights for the 2025-30 cycle and was required to guarantee wider distribution through broadcast partners. However, after months of ineffective negotiations between DAZN and a number of Belgian telcos, no such deals were reached, meaning the essential terms of the contract between DAZN and the Pro League were void. Consequently, matches are currently available only via the DAZN platform.

In January, following legal action from the Pro League, DAZN was ordered to continue covering the league until the end of the 2025-26 season following a legal ruling from CEPANI – the Belgian institution specialising in Alternative Dispute Resolution. DAZN was also ordered to pay the remaining money due for the rights through to the end of 2026. CEPANI also ruled that DAZN must reopen negotiations with potential broadcast partners

DAZN, having now publicly declared its intention to stay with the league through next season, gives the Pro League one significant less concern whilst the legal ramifications around the contract continue to unfold.