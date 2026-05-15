MPs to quiz government’s preferred Ofcom Chair candidate

The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee of the UK House of Commons is to scrutinise the government’s preferred candidate for Ofcom Chair. The Committee will hold a pre-appointment hearing with Sir Ian Cheshire on May 20th.

Cheshire is chair of Land Securities Group, Spire Healthcare Group, the King Charles III Charitable Fund, the corporate climate change coalition We Mean Business and the Institute for Government think tank. Before this, his career has been spent primarily within the retail sector, and he was previously chair of Channel 4 from 2022-2025.

This pre-appointment hearing will be an opportunity for the committee to scrutinise Cheshire’s suitability for the role, including his knowledge and skills.

The committee is expected to publish a short report following the session, with its verdict on his appointment.