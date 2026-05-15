Research: Sports fans being caught in ‘bundle blindspot’

British sports fans are being caught in a costly ‘bundle blindspot’ – risking overpayment of more than £400 a year on broadband and TV bundles because they wrongly believe they need to stick with their current provider for their sporting fixes.

With the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup reaching their conclusions imminently, new research from Uswitch urges households to check whether their bundle has rolled out of its fixed term – a moment when prices can rise significantly without warning.

Analysis across the major UK broadband and TV providers shows premium ‘triple-play’ bundles (broadband, TV channels and live sports) can cost anywhere from £67 to over £180 a month once a customer’s 24-month contract has ended. The same content bought separately – standalone broadband (around £22 a month on average for 400-550Mbps speeds across major UK providers) plus rolling monthly sports apps – works out at roughly £88 a month for full coverage of both Sky Sports (via a NOW Sports Monthly Membership at £34.99) and TNT Sports (via HBO Max at £30.99). Current new-customer intro offers can bring this down to around £80 a month, before reverting to standard rates after the introductory period.

For fans who follow just one sport, the decoupled cost falls to around £55 a month, with the flexibility to cancel the moment a season ends.

The gap means out-of-contract bundle customers could be paying on average £35 a month more than they need to for the same sports coverage – over £400 a year, and considerably more for fans who only follow one sport seasonally.

More than a third (35 per cent) of bundle customers wrongly believe they need to stay with their current broadband provider to keep accessing sports channels and streaming. That figure rises to 53 per cent among customers whose bundle already includes sport.

Just a third (33 per cent) of bundle customers correctly identify that buying standalone broadband and separate sports apps can be cheaper than a triple-play bundle, while 44 per cent don’t know either way. A further 13 per cent of bundle customers cite worry about losing TV or sports access as the reason they haven’t switched or downgraded – even when better deals exist elsewhere.

One in five (19 per cent) UK adults have upgraded a package to watch a specific event, such as the Premier League or UEFA Champions League – yet 21 per cent of those who upgraded never cancelled the service once the event ended. Just 9 per cent of bundle customers review what’s included in their package on a regular basis.

Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, commented: “When a broadband or TV bundle ends, prices can soar, with some premium packages climbing past £180 a month. Many fans wrongly believe they must stay with their current provider to keep watching live sport, but switching to standalone broadband and rolling monthly sports apps can often deliver the same content for a fraction of the cost. That said, bundling can still be the cheapest option for heavy TV viewers who watch multiple sports year-round. With providers competing hard for new customers, switching to a new customer deal is a great way to capture savings without having to unbundle your services.

“Full-fibre prices have fallen to as little as £16 a month for a 500 Mbps plan, driven down by competition from regional providers. And, with 80 per cent of UK homes now having access, most households can find significantly better value than was available just a few years ago. With a huge Summer of Sport ahead, now is the perfect time to check your contract status. Reviewing what you actually use and comparing the latest deals could save you hundreds of pounds a year.”

Doku’s tips to cut costs: