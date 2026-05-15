Forecast: Amazon, Netflix, Google to control half of CTV ad market by 2030

The global fight to “own the living room” is entering a new phase as Google, Amazon and Netflix are projected to control 50 per cent of the global connected TV advertising market by 2030, according to forecasts presented by Omdia at RetailX in London.

The findings highlight how the centre of power in television is rapidly shifting away from traditional broadcasting toward streaming platforms, TV operating systems and advertising ecosystems. According to Omdia forecasts, global connected TV (CTV) advertising revenue will surge from $44 billion (€37.8bn) in 2025 to $81 billion by 2030, with CTV ad revenues expected to surpass traditional linear TV advertising during the 2030s.

By the end of the decade:

Google is forecast to command 26 per cent of global CTV advertising revenue

Amazon will account for 13 per cent

Netflix will represent 9 per cent

Combined, the three companies will own half of the entire global CTV advertising market.

“The battle for the living room is no longer only about streaming content,” commented Maria Rua Aguete, Senior Research Director at Omdia, speaking at RetailX London. “It is increasingly about controlling the platform, the advertising layer, the operating system, the data and ultimately the consumer relationship.”

Rua Aguete noted that television is becoming one of the most strategic gateways for digital advertising, retail media and commerce integration, with tech companies increasingly competing to control the TV interface itself.

Omdia also revealed that the European TV operating system landscape is shifting rapidly. According to the research firm, VIDAA is set to become Europe’s third-largest TV operating system this behind Android TV and Tizen, overtaking several established competitors as manufacturers seek greater ownership of the smart TV experience. The rise of VIDAA underlines how smart TV operating systems are becoming critical strategic assets in the streaming era, acting as the front door for content discovery, advertising monetisation and viewer engagement.

“Who owns the TV operating system increasingly controls advertising, discovery and monetization,” added Rua Aguete. “The operating system is becoming as important as the content itself.”

The shift comes as media companies, streamers, retailers and technology giants race to secure premium positioning in connected households. Amazon is leveraging Prime Video and retail media integration to expand its TV advertising footprint, while Netflix continues to scale its advertising business globally through its ad-supported tier. Google remains dominant through YouTube’s massive connected TV reach and broader advertising infrastructure.

Omdia expects several trends to accelerate the transformation of television advertising over the next five years:

* Expansion of ad-supported streaming services

* Convergence of retail media and television advertising

* Growth in programmatic and targeted TV advertising

* Increasing importance of TV operating systems and smart TV ecosystems

* Greater competition for consumer attention and platform ownership

The findings reinforce how television, commerce and digital advertising are converging into a single ecosystem and why control of the living room is becoming one of the most valuable strategic positions in media.