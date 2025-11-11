Amazon: “Prime Video ads reaching 315m+ viewers monthly”

Amazon announced at its annual unBoxed event in Nashville, Tennessee, that its Prime Video streaming service now has an average monthly ad-supported reach of more than 315 million viewers globally.

This number represents an unduplicated average monthly active ad-supported audience across Original and licensed series and films, live sports and events, and free, ad-supported live channels on Prime Video, explained Amazon. This reach estimate is based on Amazon internal data over 12 months (September 2024 – August 2025), with some locale-specific time-frame variations based on launch dates.

In April 2024, Amazon shared an average monthly ad-supported reach of 200 million viewers globally.

Jeremy Helfand, Vice President, Prime Video Advertising, commented: “Reaching more than 315 million average monthly ad-supported viewers globally marks a transformative milestone for Prime Video. This expanded audience across 16 countries demonstrates our customer-obsessed approach to enhancing the viewing experience while delivering powerful opportunities for brands. We’re just beginning to unlock what’s possible when premium entertainment, engaged viewers, and innovative ad-tech converge with relevant and performant advertising at this unprecedented scale.”

Prime Video has launched advertising in 16 countries, including the UK, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the US.

Netflix announced last week that its adverts reach some 190 million viewers.