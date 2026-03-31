Cosmo EN channel, BBC Player launch in Turkey

BBC Studios and CosmoBlue Media have rolled out the next phase of their collaboration with the first launch in Turjey. Cosmo EN and BBC Player are now officially launched in the country, with Cosmo EN now live on D-Smart, Tivibu, BeIN and Kablo TV, and BBC Player now live on the Cosmo GO app. The channel will also be launching on additional platforms soon. The companies also announced an expanded phase of their strategic collaboration in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), confirming plans to launch all services across the region.

Cosmo EN offers a curated mix of BBC Studios’ programming, including kids’ titles such as Go Jettersand Grace’s Amazing Machines; iconic factual series such as Planet Earth andTop Gear; and series such as Luther and Ripper Street, delivering compelling storytelling for mature audiences.

“The launches of Cosmo EN and BBC Player are incredibly exciting for the region. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with BBC Studios and bring exceptional British storytelling to audiences across MENAT through Cosmo EN. This marks the first step in an expanded strategic partnership,” said Berk Uziyel, Co-Founder and Group CEO of CosmoBlue Media. “Our shared vision is centered on high-quality content, cultural relevance, and meaningful entertainment experiences.”

“This collaboration reinforces BBC Studios’ commitment to the region and reflects our shared ambition to deliver premium entertainment. By joining forces, we aim to broaden our reach, create new opportunities to connect with audiences, and accelerate growth in line with our regional strategy,” commented Bartosz Witak, SVP, General Manager CEE, MENA and Turkey, BBC Studios. “The new channel will be carefully curated to reflect local tastes and viewing preferences, ensuring content resonates deeply with audiences in this market.”

As part of the agreement, BBC Studios’ content will be accessible through a dedicated BBC Player for CosmoGO Extra users, giving users flexible, on-demand access beyond the linear schedule.

“Integrating BBC Player into CosmoGO strengthens our digital ecosystem and expands premium on-demand access for our viewers,” added Uziyel.

BBC Player offering has more than 1,000 hours of series, factual, nature, kids and family content. This is a starting point, and later the BBC Player’s offer will continue to grow in the next phases of the roll-out, bringing even more variety and depth to the service

In addition to Cosmo EN and BBC Player launches, CosmoBlue Media will partner with BBC Studios in supporting the regional distribution of key BBC Studios channels, including BBC First, BBC Earth, and CBeebies, ensuring expanded reach across Turkey and MENA.