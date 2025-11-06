Netflix: “Our ads reach 190m+ viewers”

Netflix has introduced a new metric to measure its ad reach in terms of viewers instead of accounts.

“After speaking to our [advertising] partners, we know that what they want most is an accurate, clear, and transparent representation of who their ads are reaching. Our previous measurement (which was based on account profiles) didn’t represent all of the engaged people who are in the room watching. So today we are instituting a more complete metric, one that can easily be adopted by others and truly reflects the scale of our ads business — Monthly Active Viewers (MAV),” explained the streamer.

Netflix defines ‘MAV’ as members who have watched at least 1 minute of ads on Netflix per month, and multiply that by the estimated average number of people within a household, which they get from Netflix first-party research. Currently, Netflix says its ads reach more than 190 million MAVs globally.

“Our move to viewers means we can give a more comprehensive count of how many people are actually on the couch, enjoying our can’t-miss series, films, games and live events with friends and family,” added Netflix

The streaming giant also announced that it is now testing interactive video ads in the US and Canad, noting: “These ads will cater to our members’ viewing behaviours and allow advertisers to benefit from dynamic templates that use mix-and-match creative elements to drive business outcomes. We’re encouraged by early results and will roll these out globally by Q2 2026”.

Netflix added that it has been testing dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with WWE Raw and SmackDown this quarter, and will now offer DAI across the US, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico and the UK, for the upcoming NFL Christmas Gameday.