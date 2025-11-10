Disney Jr channel returning to Sky

Sky has confirmed that, after a five year absence, it will once again carry Disney Jr HD with the channel returning to UK screens on November 13th. The channel will be available as part of the Sky Kids pack, and accessible to Sky subscribers via Sky Stream, Sky Glass, Sky and Sky+ devices, as well as through the Sky Go app.

Disney Jr, along with Disney XD and The Disney Channel, were withdrawn from the UK in October 2020, with Disney shifting its focus to its Disney+ streaming platform. The channel’s return comes amidst a number of kids channel closures caused by a surge in streaming.

Aimed at children aged two to seven, Disney Jr features a range of animated series including Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, SuperKitties, Doc McStuffins, Sofia the First and Bluey.

The Sky Kids pack, priced at £8 per month, also includes Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Nick Jr Too, Nicktoons, Cartoon Network, Cartoonito, Boomerang, Sky Kids and Baby TV.