Data: Streaming subscriptions reach 91% of US internet homes

According to Parks Associates data, 91 per cent of US internet households subscribe to at least one streaming video service, while traditional pay-TV has declined to 41 per cent of households.

With consumers averaging nearly six video subscriptions and spending approximately $109 per month, the video services market now represents a $147 billion (€127.9bn) annual economy in the US.

“Streaming is no longer just about content access—it’s about experience, engagement, and profitability The lines between streaming, broadband, and commerce are blurring,” commented Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates. “The television has become a connected platform – one that unites content, advertising, and transaction opportunities in a single experience.”