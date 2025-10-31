Forecast: Global TV and video market at $1tn by 2030

The combined online video and traditional TV markets, including revenue from subscriptions, on-demand transactions and advertising, are on track to reach $1 trillion (€0.86tn) in annual revenue by 2030. The findings come from two Omdia reports: Global Streaming: Key trends 2025–30 and Pay TV & Online Video: Global.

With pay-TV flat, all of the growth is coming from online video. Global video streaming revenue is expected to reach $214.6 billion in 2025, representing an annual growth rate of 12.8 per cent. Online video subscription revenue will account for 77 per cent of the total. Premium advertising revenue – whether via hybrid SVoD/AVoD, native AVoD, FAST or broadcaster streaming TV services – is projected to total $42.1 billion worldwide, an increase of 15.6 per cent over 2024.

Adam Thomas, Practice Leader at Omdia, commented: “These two reports show that while traditional pay-TV is declining globally, this is happening slowly. Pay-TV will continue to contribute substantial revenue for many years. Combined with strong, ongoing growth in online video, this creates a highly positive scenario and leads Omdia to forecast that the two markets together will top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030.”

Tony Gunnarsson, Principal Analyst at Omdia, addd: “Streaming remains primarily a subscription business, and in 2025 the total number of paid subscriptions continues to grow steadily. But there is a wake-up call ahead: through to 2030, the market will keep expanding but lower annual growth rates are expected for premium streaming, reflecting that streaming has reached mass-market penetration globally.”

“It is still early days for hybrid video. While streaming stays largely a subscription-focused business for the foreseeable future, the shift to include advertising tiers has paid off handsomely,” Gunnarsson added.

The research finds that advertising’s role – for both SVoD and streaming overall – will continue to grow through 2030. By that year, advertising revenue from the combined ‘big five’ US SVoD services (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+/Hulu, HBO Max and Paramount+) is projected to reach $24.3 billion, or 20 per cent of the combined revenue up from 13 per cent in 2025.