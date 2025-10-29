Nvidia to invest $1bn in Nokia

Nvidia and Nokia have announced a strategic partnership to add Nvidia-powered, commercial-grade AI-RAN products to Nokia’s RAN portfolio, enabling communication service providers to launch AI-native 5G-Advanced and 6G networks on Nvidia platforms. Nvidia will also invest $1 billion (€0.86bn) in Nokia at a subscription price of $6.01 per share. The investment is subject to customary closing conditions.

The partnership marks the beginning of the AI-native wireless era, providing the foundation to support AI-powered consumer experiences and enterprise services at the edge. In addition, the partnership addresses the AI-RAN market, representing a significant opportunity within the RAN market that is expected to exceed a cumulative $200 billion by 2030, according to analyst firm Omdia.

Together, Nvidia and Nokia are also laying the strategic infrastructure and opening up a new high-growth frontier for telecom providers by delivering distributed edge AI inferencing at scale.

T-Mobile U.S. will also collaborate with Nokia and Nvidia to drive and test AI-RAN technologies as a part of the 6G innovation and development process, reinforcing its global leadership in driving wireless innovation. Trials are expected to begin in 2026, focused on field validation of performance and efficiency gains for customers.

The move aims to enable improvements in performance and efficiency, helping ensure that consumers using generative, agentic and physical AI applications on their devices will have seamless network experiences. It will also support future AI-native devices, such as drones or augmented- and virtual-reality glasses while being ready for 6G applications such as integrated sensing and communications.

“Telecommunications is a critical national infrastructure — the digital nervous system of our economy and security,” commented Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Built on Nvidia CUDA and AI, AI-RAN will revolutionize telecommunications — a generational platform shift that empowers the United States to regain global leadership in this vital infrastructure technology. Together with Nokia, and America’s telecom ecosystem, we’re igniting this revolution, equipping operators to build intelligent, adaptive networks that will define the next generation of global connectivity.”

“With America’s best network, T-Mobile remains committed to advancing next-generation technologies that redefine the customer experience,” said John Saw, president of technology and chief technology officer at T-Mobile. “Our collaboration with industry leaders Nokia and Nvidia marks an important step toward shaping the future of connectivity as we develop the innovations that will power the 6G era. Building on the foundation established by the AI-RAN Innovation Center in 2024, this strategic initiative reinforces T-Mobile’s leadership in driving the US wireless industry forward. Beginning in 2026, T-Mobile will conduct field evaluations and testing of advanced AI-RAN technologies to ensure they meet the evolving needs of our customers as we move toward 6G.”

“The telecommunications industry owns the most valuable real estate for AI — the edge, where data is created,” said Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies. “This AI-RAN collaboration with Nokia and Nvidia makes that potential real. We’ve built some of the world’s largest AI clusters with 100,000+ GPUs. Now we’re applying that expertise to distribute intelligence across millions of edge nodes. The operators who modernize their infrastructure today won’t just carry AI traffic — they’ll be the distributed AI grid factories that process it at the source, where latency matters and data sovereignty is critical.”

“The next leap in telecom isn’t just from 5G to 6G — it’s a fundamental redesign of the network to deliver AI-powered connectivity, capable of processing intelligence from the data center all the way to the edge. Our partnership with Nvidia, and their investment in Nokia, will accelerate AI-RAN innovation to put an AI data center into everyone’s pocket,” added Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia. “We’re proud to drive this industry transformation with Nvidia, Dell Technologies, and T-Mobile US, our first AI-RAN deployments in T-Mobile’s network will ensure America leads in the advanced connectivity that AI needs.”