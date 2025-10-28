Starlink starts India tests

SpaceX’s Starlink has started security tests ahead of its commercial launch in India.

Reports from India say this is one of the final steps needed prior to starting commercial broadband services in the nation. The tests form part of India’s obligatory security clearance process for both foreign and domestic telecom operators.

However, India’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) has yet release its final pricing framework for satellite-based services.

Bloomberg says that, should TRAI issue the guidelines by the end of this year, Starlink can start delivering internet connectivity to Indian homes by early 2026.

But Starlink is not alone. Starlink faces competition from Jio SpaceFiber and Eutelsat’s OneWeb, making India’s satellite internet market more dynamic as regulatory approvals hang in the balance.

Starlink has also taken a lease on a portion of a major office building in Mumbai. It is at the Boomerang building for five years. It was registered on the 14th of October. Starlink is also setting up 9 teleports in India for connectivity.

Separately, it has emerged in a report from Space News and quoting sources at the Ukraine Ministry of Defense that as many as 200,000 Starllnk terminals are active in the country.