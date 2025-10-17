Research: Ad-supported content gives rise to privacy fears

Research released by Verve shows that consumers are increasingly receptive to ad-supported content but also are more worried about how their data is used, particularly in relation to AI.

Now in its second year, the 2025 In-App User Privacy Report, shares insights from a survey of 4,000 consumers across the UK and US, exploring the balance between privacy concerns, personalisation, and the evolving value exchange in digital advertising.

Ad-supported models on the rise

Three in four consumers (75 per cent) said they are more willing to watch or receive ads in exchange for free content than they were two years ago, a sharp rise from the 67 per cent who responded this way in Verve’s 2024 survey. This shift comes amid subscription fatigue and tighter budgets, creating new opportunities for publishers and advertisers. Nearly three-quarters (72 per cent) also said they would be less likely to pay to remove ads if those ads were targeted and interesting.

Growing concern about data use, especially AI

Despite stronger privacy controls, consumers are more anxious about how their data is handled. Two-thirds (6 per cent) are more concerned about unauthorised access and cybercrime than they were two years ago, while 65 per cent are more worried about not knowing how their data will be used. The most striking shift: Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) said they are more concerned about their data being used to train AI, up 20 percentage points in just 12 months.

Some 97 per cent agreed that app publishers and platforms need to do more to be transparent about how data is collected and used.

Relevant ads drive discovery and efficiency

The study confirmed that personalisation remains a strong driver of engagement. Over three in five respondents credited relevant ads with helping them discover new products (62 per cent), while more than half said personalised ads made shopping faster (55 per cent) and helped them find discounts (57 per cent).

Shifting patterns in data sharing

Consumers are becoming more protective of highly identifying information such as names and email addresses, but more open to sharing demographic and contextual data such as age, region, and even health information. Willingness to share varies by app category:

Shopping, social media, and streaming apps rank highest for data sharing.

Dating apps remain the most privacy-sensitive, with 54 per cent unwilling to share any personal information.

CTV (connected TV) was the environment where consumers were most likely to share email addresses, despite being perceived as the least secure platform.

Privacy controls and demographic differences

Overall, 65 per cent of respondents said they feel more in control of their privacy settings than two years ago, down slightly from 68 per cent in 2024. While men said that a stronger understanding of their data made them more likely to share it, women reported the opposite. Year over year, men gained 3 percentage points in likeliness, while women lost nearly triple that amount.

Younger consumers (16–24) and higher-income earners (45–54) saw double-digit declines in confidence, highlighting the need for more tailored trust strategies.

“Stronger privacy controls have helped the industry innovate, but control alone isn’t enough,” said Aviran Edery, SVP & GM of Marketplace at Verve. “What consumers want is transparency. When people understand how their data is used and feel in control of it, they are far more willing to engage. That’s where publishers and advertisers can build lasting trust.”

The formula for trust

The report concludes that sustainable growth in mobile advertising will come from balancing transparency, value, and control. Trust is now the industry’s most valuable currency, and brands that can demonstrate responsibility while delivering engaging, relevant ad experiences will gain the competitive edge.