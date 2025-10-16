Report: Infotainment systems an opportunity for car manufacturers

A report by Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, highlights a significant opportunity for car manufacturers to provide consumers easy access to entertainment content across a range of services and types. By optimising the native in-car infotainment experiences people want, auto brands can gain the power to influence decision-making and drive more revenue.

Harnessing all the entertainment content the internet has to offer, and corralling it neatly for easy consumption, is challenging for automakers and drivers alike. Those car brands able to overcome this challenge stand to forge stronger relationships with their customers, increase differentiation and leverage new monetisation opportunities.

The Gracenote report highlights that 94 per cent of consumers across the US, Germany, Japan and South Korea would consider switching from using their smartphones for in-car entertainment to the in-dash system if the offerings were improved. This level of interest points to opportunities for manufacturers to attract customers leading to increased monetisation through channels including in-car advertising, referrals and analytics data. Notably, 60 per cent say that infotainment systems play a critical role in their decisions on which cars they want to buy or lease.

Drivers today want broad yet seamless media experiences that go beyond what they can access through phone tethering. The Gracenote report, for example, highlights that 82 per cent of drivers would be interested in curated entertainment packages. Drivers also want easier content discovery and navigation, with only 45 per cent saying they know exactly what they want to listen to when they start a drive.

Other key findings of the report include:

67 per cent of vehicle owners want their in-car infotainment system to organize available content regardless of source (e.g. AM/FM radio, podcasts, streaming audio)

63 per cent want infotainment systems to provide personalized content recommendations based on listening behaviour

51 per cent want access to summaries and alerts for news, live sports scores and stats

28 per cent want access to more news and talk content in their vehicles

“Consumers want to easily navigate the wealth of available audio, video and sports content from various sources in their cars – and automakers are responding,” said Trent Wheeler, Head of Product Innovation at Gracenote. “By delivering personalized entertainment experiences through their native infotainment systems, car brands can build new relationships with their customers and ultimately, jumpstart recurring revenue streams.”