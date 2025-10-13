Survey: Gen Alpha spends more time gaming than watching TV

Gen Alpha teens, dubbed by consumer insights platform Attest as the ‘Autonomous Generation’ for their independence, creativity and digital fluency, are spending more time gaming than they are watching TV or listening to music. As this consumer group nears adulthood – turning 16 in 2026 – data Attest reveals they’re rewriting the rules of media, entertainment and culture.

Attest has uncovered that 39 per cent of Gen Alpha teens spend over three hours a day gaming, compared to 30 per cent watching TV and 28 per cent listening to music or podcasts.

The survey of 1,000 UK parents of 15–16-year-olds, also found that 93 per cent of teens across all genders spend some time gaming on a typical day. This marks a fundamental shift in media habits, with gaming now central to how this generation spends leisure time, connects with friends, and expresses identity.

This is a decline from Gen Z: 47 per cent of whom watch 3+ hours of TV daily [Attest UK Media Consumption Tracker]. In contrast, Gen Alpha teens aren’t just consuming content: they’re shaping it. Over a third experiment with AI-generated images and videos, or even build their own websites and apps. This digital architect mindset is redefining creativity and giving teens new ways to express identity and connect with brands.

Ownership of technology among 15-16-year-olds is near-universal. Ninety-three percent own a smartphone, 75 per cent have a games console, and half juggle five or more internet-enabled devices. These tools give them freedom to switch seamlessly between gaming, streaming, social apps and creation platforms – often within the same session.

The report suggests the cultural dominance of TV is waning as Gen Alpha opts for interactive experiences. For advertisers and platforms alike, understanding how entertainment, creativity and socialising now overlap will be critical to shaping services that resonate with this generation.

Todd Latham, CEO, Attest explains the seismic impact for media brands, noting: “Gen Alpha is the first truly autonomous generation. They’re not passively consuming media,they’re building communities, competing, and socialising inside gaming ecosystems. For broadcasters and content producers, this means finding ways to meet them where they are. That could look like licensing shows into gaming platforms, co-producing interactive storylines that span TV and games, or even partnering with gaming studios to launch live events and cross-channel campaigns. The future of entertainment for this cohort is hybrid and it will reward those who think beyond traditional screens.”