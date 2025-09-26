Research: CTV HomeScreen ads capture attention faster

Teads has released research with the MediaMento Institute showing its CTV HomeScreen ads capture attention significantly faster and hold it longer than skippable formats. The findings reveal that CTV HomeScreen placements drive significantly higher attention and more meaningful engagement compared to traditional formats.

Using in-lab eye-tracking and brand-recall surveys with 100 Smart TV viewers, the researchers found that Teads’ CTV HomeScreen ads outperformed traditional skippable pre-roll. Three-dimensional creative formats captured attention 29 per cent faster and sustained it significantly longer. Overall, HomeScreen video ads achieved a 48 per cent attention rate – 16 per cent higher than YouTube skippable pre-roll – while advanced 3D units delivered even greater focus and recall.

“As advertisers strive to meaningfully connect with audiences across a fragmented CTV landscape, HomeScreen ads present a new frontier,” said Caroline Hugonenc, SVP, Data & Insights at Teads. “Our study shows that when approached strategically, the initial screen that viewers see can also be the most impactful – turning passive discovery into active engagement and measurable brand outcomes.”

The research showed that viewers not only noticed HomeScreen ads, they remembered them. Unaided recall reached 50 per cent, aided recall peaked at 84 per cent, and 71 per cent of viewers said they were interested in learning more about the featured brand. Visual recognition averaged 55 per cent, with top executions hitting 86 per cent, well above typical short-form norms.

Hugonenc added: “This research proves that omnichannel attention planning is no longer theoretical—it’s a measurable advantage for advertisers planning CTV campaigns.”

Building on these insights, Teads is developing a predictive attention model for the CTV HomeScreen outside the US, working with third-party attention measurement partners. Phase 1, completed in June 2025 by MediaMento Institute, included more than 15 hours of live eye-tracking to establish foundational benchmarks. Phase 2, launching later this year, will enable attention measurement for live CTV HomeScreen campaigns, allowing advertisers to evaluate these placements alongside CTV instream and the open web.

Dorothée Rieu, PhD Neuroscience and Founder of the MediaMento Institute, added: “By combining scientific methodology with business insight and replicating real campaigns in viewing contexts, we delivered robust data that will feed predictive attention models for the industry.”