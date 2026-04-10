Disney+ orders 3 more seasons of Welcome to Wrexham

Disney+ has announced a three-season renewal for FX’s Welcome to Wrexham, the Emmy Award-winning docuseries from Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The deal will carry the show through to an eighth season, expected to stream through 2029.

The news comes as the series prepares to premiere its fifth season on May 15th, with the first two episodes available exclusively on Disney+. One new episode of the eight-episode fifth season will stream weekly. All previous seasons are now streaming on Disney+.

“When we launched Welcome to Wrexham, we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries,” commented Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. “This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” added Mac and Reynolds, Co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC. “We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way. We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come.”

Launching later this spring, season five chronicles Wrexham AFC’s quest for promotion to the Premier League on the heels of three consecutive promotions, a feat that has never been achieved in English Football League history. Wrexham currently sit 7th in the Championship table – one spot outside the play-off positions – with five games left to play. They next face Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on April 12th in game that will air live on Sky Sports.

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by Rob Mac, Ryan Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Andy Thomas. The series is produced by More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.