Chernobyl making FTA debut on Sky Mix

To mark the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Sky will bring its Original drama Chernobyl to free-to-air TV for the first time, airing nightly on Sky Mix (Freeview channel 11) as well as on Sky Atlantic from April 20th.

In 2020, the series, produced by Sister, The Mighty Mint and Word Games, became the most awarded British TV series in a single year, picking up nine BAFTAs, including Mini-Series and Leading Actor for Jared Harris. It has also received widespread international acclaim, winning multiple Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards.

First broadcast in 2019 and co-produced by HBO, Chernobyl brings to life the true story of the unprecedented man-made tragedy, and the brave men and women who made extraordinary sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. The five-part drama also stars Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley, and was written by Craig Mazin and directed by Johan Renck. Executive producers are Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone and Craig Mazin, with Chris Fry and Johan Renck as co-executive producers.

Following the series, on April 25th, Sky Mix and Sky Documentaries will also broadcast its Sky Original documentary Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, featuring newly discovered footage and deeply personal interviews with those affected.