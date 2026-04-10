TNT Sports, DAZN launch US boxing partnership

TNT Sports and DAZN hsve announced a partnership that will bring some of the biggest fights in boxing live to TNT Sports and DAZN platforms in the US, creating a new series of events and expanding access for fans nationwide.

The collaboration will feature monthly major boxing events branded The Fight and promoted in partnership with the sports streaming platform, DAZN, and its roster of boxing promoters, including Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and Queensberry Promotions, among others. The first event is scheduled for Independence Day (July 4th), and will launch a showcase of boxing across TNT Sports and DAZN platforms. Details on participating fighters, venues, and broadcast schedules will be announced at a later date.

“DAZN has earned a strong reputation within the boxing community, and this will allow TNT Sports to be a player in this growing sport — expanding the reach of these events and the moments surrounding them – to an even broader audience,” commented Luis Silberwasser, Chairman & CEO, TNT Sports. “This builds on a successful production and commercial partnership with DAZN to showcase the FIFA Club World Cup last Summer and further expands TNT Sports’ portfolio of year-round premium sports content.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “DAZN’s partnership with TNT Sports is an important new chapter for boxing in the US. By bringing together two leaders in sports media and collaborating with the world’s top promoters, The Fight will deliver unprecedented access to major fight nights to boxing fans nationwide. This collaboration creates attractive commercial opportunities. It reflects our innovative approach to distribution and our shared ambition to grow the sport by making the biggest events in boxing more accessible than ever before.”

Under the agreement, select fight nights will be presented across TNT Sports’ US networks and streamed globally on DAZN, bringing marquee matchups and championship bouts to a broad national audience. TNT Sports and DAZN aim to enhance the fan experience with expansive, co-produced studio programming and a commentating roster that will elevate the events for fans.

TNT Sports’ networks and platforms, including Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, will produce and deliver additional content and original programming that brings fight fans closer to the action and drama of boxing. truTV will also serve as a platform for boxing content, airing additional live and shoulder programming to further elevate fight nights, including event weigh-ins, press conferences, features and original content and more.

TNT Sports and DAZN will also collaborate on cross-promotion, marketing, and advertising sales. ore.

TNT Sports and DAZN previously collaborated on a successful multi-faceted partnership across the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which delivered significant results for advertising partners and a premium experience for fans around the inaugural edition of the expanded event. This new agreement applies exclusively to the US.