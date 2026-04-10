Series A Free Weekender on DAZN

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, is offering viewers in the UK & Ireland the chance to watch Matchday 32 Serie A fixtures for free from April 10th to 13th. With just seven games remaining in the season, the headline fixtures promise further twists in the Scudetto race as teams try to close the gap.

In Italy’s premier division, league leaders Inter Milan face a major test as they travel to take on Cesc Fabregas’ high flying Como side. While Como is hunting for a win to boost their Champions league ambitions, a victory for Inter would likely clear Inter’s path to the Scudetto once and for all.

Elsewhere, Napoli face Parma, knowing a win is vital if they are to maintain their slim hopes of hunting down Inter and retaining their Serie A crown; and Cagliari face Cremonese, where English football legend Jamie Vardy currently plies his trade. His Cremonese team will be looking for points to pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

Serie A Matchday 32 Schedule

All matches are available to watch live on DAZN. Matches marked as Free Weekender are available in the UK exclusive and free. Viewers will just need to register an account (for free) if they haven’t done so before.

April 10th

Roma vs Pisa (7.45pm BST) – Free Weekender

April 11th

Cagliari vs Cremonese (2pm BST) – Free Weekender (available from 5.15pm BST)

Torino vs Hellas Verona (2pm BST) – Free Weekender (available from 5.15pm BST)

AC Milan vs Udinese (5pm BST) – Free Weekender (available from 5.15pm BST)

Atalanta vs Juventus (7.45pm BST) ​- Free Weekender

April 12

Genoa vs Sassuolo (11.30am BST) – Free Weekender

Parma vs Napoli (2pm BST)

Bolonga vs Leece (5pm BST) – Free Weekender

Como vs Inter (7.45pm BST)

April 13th

Fiorentina vs Lazio (7.45 pm BST) – Free Weekender