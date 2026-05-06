UKTV acquires early Neighbours back-catalogue

UKTV has secured the exclusive rights to the early back catalogue of iconic Australian soap-opera Neighbours, following a content deal with Fremantle. The agreement comprises 420 x 30-minute episodes, taking viewers back to the beginning of the series in 1985 and revisiting the origins of Ramsay Street, where some of its most iconic characters and relationships were first introduced.

The deal between UKTV and Fremantle was brokered for UKTV by Jimmy Rumble, Global Acquisitions Manager for UKTV and BBC Studios, who reports to Karin Marelle, Global Head of Acquisitions for UKTV and BBC Studios, and by Louise Toner, VP Distribution UK and Ireland, International, for Fremantle.

Spanning the show’s first two years on air, the acquisition captures Neighbours in its earliest and arguably most influential era, as the lives of the Ramsay and Robinson families unfold in the close‑knit community of Erinsborough. Landmark early storylines include the turbulent relationship and marriage of Des Clarke and Daphne Lawrence; family secrets within the Ramsays, including the revelation that Danny Ramsay is not Max’s biological son; and Jim Robinson’s struggles raising his family as a widowed father. The episodes also see Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell (portrayed by Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue) first meet, laying the foundations for one of the show’s most celebrated romances.

Produced by Fremantle, the long‑running Australian favourite joins U’s growing selection of iconic series and nostalgia‑rich titles.

Emma Tibbetts, UKTV’s Director of Programming for Scripted commented: “Neighbours is one of television’s most iconic and enduring dramas, and we’re thrilled to bring the back-catalogue to U. This acquisition further expands the breadth of scripted entertainment available on our free streaming service, strengthening our growing slate of global IP. We can’t wait for both long‑time fans and new audiences to rediscover the series in its entirety.”

Toner added: “Neighbours is a truly iconic series, loved across generations. We’re thrilled to partner with UKTV to bring its classic episodes and unforgettable characters back to audiences old and new.”

The first 115 episodes will launch on U in July, with five more episodes added every week until the full early catalogue is available to stream. The season will also air on U&Drama from July.