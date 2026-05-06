Netflix’s Narnia movie heading to cinemas

Netflix has announced that its upcoming movie Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew from director Greta Gerwig, will premiere in cinemas globally on February 12th 2027 ahead of its debut on the Netflix streaming platform seven weeks later on April 2nd.

“A rare phenomenon that spans generations and geographies, Narnia’s release will match the scale and fandom of C. S. Lewis’s beloved books. Audiences will experience a true cinematic event, in IMAX, in theatres, and on Netflix,” the streamer confirmed in a press statement.

The film was originally scheduled for a November 2026 with a limited two-week run on 1,000 IMAX screens around the world. Whether the move is a one-off for Netflix – which has rarely dabbled in cinema releases – or will set a future trend for the company, is currently unclear.

Written for the screen and directed by Gerwig, the origin story for Narnia is the first ever adaptation of Lewis’s The Magician’s Nephew — which was published in May 1955 — and pairs newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell with a cast that includes Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith with Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, and more.

“Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12th and on Netflix on April 2th,” commented Gerwig (pictured).

“I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life,” added Gerwig. “I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me… It transformed me.”