MultiChoice facing prosecution

South Africa-based MultiChoice (now controlled by Canal+) is facing prosecution from the country’s Competition authorities for alleged collusion with Durban-based set-top box manufacturer Altech UEC. The allegations state the two companies entered into a market-division agreement in February 2014 under which Altech would not compete with MultiChoice in the pay-TV market.

This accusation, if proved, would be a contravention of South Africa’s Competition Act which forbids agreements between competitors or potential competitors which could have divided the market between themselves, or via suppliers.

The Commission is seeking a 10 per cent penalty (of each company’s annual turnover).

The commission says its investigation found that the parties reached an alleged agreement in February 2014 under which Altech would stay out of the market in which MultiChoice operated. The agreement ended in 2015.

Seven months after the alleged agreement, in September 2014, Altech launched the Altech Node –described as an ambitious, satellite-connected device that combined push video-on-demand, internet telephony and home automation software with a built-in payments platform.

In a statement shared Altron Group said it was aware of the Competition Commission’s referral of a complaint involving MultiChoice South Africa and Altech UEC South Africa to the Competition Tribunal.

“As a business committed to operating legally and ethically, Altron has fully cooperated with the Competition Commission throughout this process and welcomes the opportunity to participate in the tribunal proceedings in accordance with its established practice,” said the group.