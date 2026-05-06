Disney Entertainment revenues up 10% in Q2

The Walt Disney Company has reported that its Q2 2026 revenues increased 7 per cent YoY to $25.2 billion (€21.4bn) in its first published results under new CEO Josh D’Amaro. Income before income taxes increased 9 per cent to $3.4 billion, and total segment operating income increased 4 per cent to $4.6 billion.

Disney’s Entertainment segment – which includes its broadcast TV, streaming and cinema releases – saw revenue increase 10 per cent to $11.72 billion YoY. The segment received 4 per cent boost from the deal with sports streamer Fubo announced last year. Disney’s sports segment, (which includes ESPN) saw revenue grow 2 per cent to $4.61 billion in the quarter. The increase was largely attributed to higher subscription and affiliate fees, and NFL content.

Disney’s stock rose more than 4 per cent in pre-market trading on the earnings news.

In a letter to shareholders, the entertainment giant said: “We remain focused on executing our long-term growth strategy. Our creative and operational momentum drove strong quarterly results, and we continue to expect growth to accelerate in the second half of the fiscal year. We are strengthening streaming through continued investment in the creative storytelling that defines us and in product and technology innovation, while advancing ESPN’s direct-to-consumer future, and delivering on our bold growth plans at Disney Experiences”.

Disney noted that its is focused on driving Disney+ growth outside the US and is seeing early success with local originals, including the popular series Battle of Fates in Korea and Rivals (pictured) in the UK.

The letter added: “We believe Disney is uniquely positioned in the global entertainment industry with meaningful growth opportunities. We compete in a dynamic marketplace, which requires us to navigate rapid technological change and business model transitions. Even so, we believe Disney has enduring structural advantages that enable us to drive long-term value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”

“Disney’s unique competitive strength is our ability to create characters, stories, and franchises that form enduring relationships with audiences around the world. We engage with these audiences across streaming, theatrical, sports, consumer products, experiences, and games. What begins as a single creative investment can evolve into a multi-decade relationship — one that spans platforms, geographies, and generations. We believe these strengths support durable earnings growth and cash flow generation. Looking ahead, we see a significant opportunity to engage and entertain our fans more deeply in both digital and physical environments.”