D’Amaro replacing Iger at Disney helm

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors has announced that, in a unanimous vote held on February 2nd, it elected Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro to become Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective at the upcoming Annual Meeting on March 18th, when he will succeed longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger. The Board also intends to appoint D’Amaro as a director immediately following that meeting.

As head of the company’s largest business segment with $36 billion in annual revenue in FY2025 and 185,000 Cast Members and employees worldwide, Disney said in a press release that D’Amaro, a 28-year company veteran, “is the architect of the largest global expansion in Disney Experiences history, and has led the segment to new heights financially, creatively, and in guest satisfaction”.

“Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people – all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO,” commented James Gorman, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors. “Throughout this search process, Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace. He has an outstanding record of business achievement, collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment to bring their stories to life in our parks, showcasing the power of combining Disney storytelling with cutting-edge technology. The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders.”

“Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO,” stated Iger. “He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company.”

Concurrent with D’Amaro’s appointment, Dana Walden, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, has been named President and Chief Creative Officer of The Walt Disney Company, also effective March 18th. As Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, Walden has led Disney’s world-rentertainment media, news, and content businesses globally, including Disney’s streaming businesses. In this new role, Walden will report directly to D’Amaro and will ensure that storytelling and creative expression across every audience touchpoint consistently reflect the brand, engage audiences at scale, and advance core business objectives, while driving enterprise-wide initiatives and translating vision into action.

“Dana Walden is an excellent leader who commands tremendous respect from the creative community,” continued Iger. “Given that creativity is at the heart of everything Disney does, she is a wonderful choice to serve in this new leadership role. In the years since Dana joined Disney, she has accumulated great knowledge about the many facets of our businesses and brands, and is very well prepared to be President and Chief Creative Officer.”

Iger will continue to serve as Senior Advisor and a member of the Disney Board until his retirement from the company on December 3st. Iger has led Disney’s creative and business success during his nearly two decades leading the company. Since his return in 2022, he has spearheaded a strategic transformation of the company, guiding Disney through a period of significant industry disruption and positioning it for long-term growth in this new era of entertainment. The company’s fiscal Q1 can be read here.

“I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world,” said D’Amaro. “Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences. There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honor Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership.”

“On behalf of the entire Board, we extend our deepest gratitude to Bob Iger for his extraordinary leadership and dedication to The Walt Disney Company,” continued Gorman. “The Board asked Bob to return as CEO in 2022 for two critical reasons. First, to lead the company through a challenging transition and ensure Disney was fit for purpose for the future. Second, to strengthen the leadership bench and to help develop candidates for the CEO transition. Bob has delivered on both priorities, while also guiding Disney through a transformative period with an ambitious strategy that has further strengthened its position as the world’s premier entertainment company. After nearly two decades leading Disney, the Iger era has been defined by enormous growth, an unyielding commitment to excellence in creativity and innovation, and exemplary stewardship of this iconic institution.”

Reacting to the news, Paolo Pescatore, founder at PP Foresight, said: These are big boots to fill. Bob Iger reversed prior decisions, and the latest results are a nice send-off for the departing CEO. He has successfully transformed the company, positioning Disney for future growth. Disney could not afford another messy handover. While it is a strong endorsement of D’Amaro’s abilities to elevate Experiences to the fore, as underlined by its latest earnings, he should not lose sight of Disney’s core capabilities. Ultimately, the key to its success and future growth lies in content creation, which drives the flywheel across theatrical releases, experiences, licensing, and streaming.”

Writing on LinkedIn, he added: “Execution will be paramount as the entertainment giant navigates the shift from linear television to streaming amid media consolidation.”