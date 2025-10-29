Fubo, Disney’s Hulu + Live TV complete business combination

FuboTV and The Walt Disney Company have closed the previously announced transaction to combine Fubo’s business with Disney’s Hulu + Live TV business.

The newly combined Fubo and Hulu + Live TV business creates a virtual MVPD (vMVPD) and the sixth largest pay-TV company in the US according to the companies – with nearly 6 million subscribers in North America. The combined company offers consumers a broad set of sports, including more than 55,000 live sporting events, and entertainment-focused programming offerings from Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

Fubo and Hulu + Live TV will continue to be available to consumers as separate services, each offering consumers multiple plan options at promotional prices. Hulu + Live TV will continue to be streamed in the Hulu app and offered as part of an entertainment-focused bundle with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN Unlimited. Fubo will continue to serve viewers in the Fubo app.

The combined business expects to realise cost, revenue and operational synergies through content cost savings achieved by more flexible programming packaging, advertising optimisation and sales and marketing opportunities. The combined company will have access to a $145 million (€124.6m) term loan that Disney has committed to provide Fubo in 2026 as part of the transaction.

“It is a privilege to join Fubo as Chairman at such a transformative time for the company,” commented Andy Bird, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Today’s announcement brings together two industry leading brands and a compelling set of resources that uniquely position us to meet the evolving needs of today’s consumer.”

“Since Fubo’s founding a decade ago, our vision has always been to build a consumer-first streaming platform defined by innovation and value,” added David Gandler, Co-founder and CEO of Fubo. “Together with Disney, we’re creating a more flexible streaming ecosystem that gives consumers greater choice, while driving profitability and sustainable growth. We’re also proud to reward our retail shareholders who have supported Fubo’s mission from the very beginning. We believe this combination delivers the scale, stability and strategic clarity to create lasting value for consumers and shareholders, and indelibly impact the future of live streaming.”